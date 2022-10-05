Jaishankar meets first Indian-origin New Zealand Minister in Auckland

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday met the first Indian-origin Minister of New Zealand, Priyanca Radhakrishnan in Auckland, as part of his first official visit to the country. Priyanca, who is the Minister for the Community and Ethnic Communities, is the first person of Indian origin to become a Minister in New Zealand. India-born Priyanca R was appointed as a Minister in the New Zealand Cabinet led by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in November 2020.

During his visit, Jaishankar will also meet several parliamentarians, members of the business community as well as the Indian diaspora, including Indian students. "Good to meet Minister @priyancanzlp today in Auckland. Thank her for an interactive session with prominent personalities of New Zealand. Committed to furthering our relationship," Jaishankar tweeted.

In Auckland, the external affairs minister will participate in an event on October 6 along with Prime Minister Ardern to felicitate members of the Indian community in New Zealand for their exceptional achievements and contributions. Both leaders will release India@75 postage stamps to commemorate and showcase Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsavin New Zealand.

The external affairs minister will launch the book 'Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery'. A book showcasing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special bond with the Sikh community 'Heartfelt - The Legacy of Faith' will also be released. Jaishankar will also hold bilateral meeting with Nanaia Mahuta, Minister of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand in Auckland to discuss and review the entire gamut of relations.

He will also interact with several Ministers. In Wellington, he will inaugurate the newly constructed building of the High Commission of India. After finishing his New Zealand visit, EAM will be visiting Canberra and Sydney. It will be EAM's second visit to Australia this year, the first being in February 2022 to attend the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Melbourne.

Jaishankar will also be meeting Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister, Richard Marles. He will also have interactions with the Australian Navy, the media and think tanks, including the Lowy Institute in Sydney. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)