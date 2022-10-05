Iran closes border crossing with Pakistan amid deadly clashes

Iranian government closed the Gabd-Rimdan border with Pakistan following deadly clashes between Iran's security forces and its Baloch people in Zahedan, the capital of Iran's Sistan and Balochistan Province, media reports said. The border demarcates Gabd in Pakistan's Balochistan and Rimdan from Iran's Sistan province. Citing official sources, the Dawn reported that Iran had closed the crossing point after armed clashes between its security forces and Iranian Baloch people in Zahedan, where "hundreds of people were killed and several others injured."

"The Gabd crossing gate was closed for an indefinite period for pilgrims and trade," Iranian officials said, reported Dawn. At least 63 people were killed last week when Iranian security forces "bloodily suppressed" a protest in the city of Zahedan, as per an Abu Dhabi-based news portal The National News Quoting Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) NGO.

Iranian forces also suffered casualties, including two senior intelligence commanders. According to the rights group, the clashes started after reports of a police chief in the port city of Chabahar (in Sistan and Baluchestan province) alleged raping a 15-year-old girl.

After the news spread, deadly clashes broke out in Zahedan, the capital of the province, which is home to the Baluch ethnic minority that largely adheres to Sunni Islam in predominantly Shiite Iran, reports added. The incident comes in the backdrop of nationwide demonstrations after the death of Mahsa Amini by Morality police. "On September 30, people gathered after Friday prayer in Zahedan to protest against the rape of a Baluch 15-year-old girl by Chabahar's police chief, which was bloodily suppressed by security forces," IHR said on Tuesday, raising a previous toll of 41. (ANI)

