Paki govt warns 'traitor' Imran Khan against attacking Islamabad

Pakistan's ruling coalition called former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan a "traitor" and warned him against attacking Islamabad. During the meeting at the Prime Minister's House, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the ruling coalition asked the governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to abstain from becoming a "tool" in paving the way for chaos in the country, Geo News reported.

In reference to Imran Khan's long march call towards Islamabad, the participants of the meeting decided that he won't be allowed to attack Islamabad by crossing the limits of the Constitution and law. Earlier, PTI Chairman Imran Khan directed party workers to get ready for the 'Haqeeqi Azadi March' in Islamabad and asked his party's leaders and workers to take an oath that they will participate in the long march considering it a Jehad for the country. Imran Khan still hasn't revealed the date of the march.

During a meeting, the members of the meeting termed Imran Khan a "traitor, conspirator and rioter" for "instigating state institutions to act against the Constitution, according to Geo News. To stop Imran Khan's long March, Shehbaz Sharif's government has also decided to call out the army and deploy troops in the capital city.

Citing official sources, Dawn reported that the Pakistan Army would be deployed in the capital city's Red Zone to stop the entry of protestors. Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the cabinet had decided it would not allow PTI to enter Islamabad under any circumstances.

Meanwhile, in the meeting, the participants also discussed the flood situation, the audio leak controversy, and the economic situation. During the meeting, newly appointed Finance Minister Ishaq Dar briefed the session on the country's economic situation and talks being held with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Dar said due to the disastrous four-year economic policies of the previous government, none of the economic indicators showed positive signs, according to Geo News. "The debt of Rs 20,000 billion taken during the previous government's tenure had pushed the country to the verge of default," he added.

Speaking about the depreciation of the US dollar against the rupee after taking charge, Dar said that he was hopeful the value of the US dollar would decrease below Rs 200. The meeting expressed its satisfaction over the measures taken by Dar and appreciated his performance. (ANI)

