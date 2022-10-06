Left Menu

Thailand shooting: Death toll hits 34, including 22 kids

The death toll in a mass shooting at a daycare center in Thailand rose to 34, including 22 children, CNN reported on Thursday.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

The death toll in a mass shooting at a daycare center in Thailand rose to 34, including 22 children, CNN reported on Thursday. The gunman, who was identified as a 34-year-old former policeman, shot himself after the attack.

The mass shooting took place Thursday at the Child Development Center in Uthaisawan Na Klang district, Nong Bua Lamphu province, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's office as reported by CNN. "The prime minister has expressed his condolences on the shooting incident," the statement read.

Earlier, the prime minister's office had urged all the securities officials to catch the culprit. Gun ownership in Thailand is relatively high compared with other countries in Southeast Asia.

Mass shootings in the country are rare but in 2020 also, an incident saw a soldier killing 29 people in a shooting spree that began at a military site and then sent shoppers hunting for cover after the gunman entered a mall, reported CNN. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

