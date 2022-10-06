Left Menu

Former Israeli PM Netanyahu released after hospitalization

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was released from a medical centre in the city of Jerusalem on Thursday after being hospitalized overnight for observation.

ANI | Tel Aviv | Updated: 06-10-2022 16:08 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 16:02 IST
Former Israeli PM Netanyahu released after hospitalization
Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was released from a medical center in the city of Jerusalem on Thursday after being hospitalized overnight for observation. Netanyahu, 72, began to feel unwell during religious fasting at Jerusalem's Great Synagogue, The Times of Israel reported.

He underwent several checks at the synagogue, which later came out normal. According to the Israeli newspaper, Netanyahu's test results were all normal and he had already "returned to full activity". After he was released from the health center, Netanyahu thanked the hospital staff for their care.

"Former prime minister Netanyahu arrived independently at Shaare Zedek Medical Center after feeling unwell at the end of the Yom Kippur fast. Immediately upon his arrival, he underwent an assessment and a wide-ranging series of tests, all of which came out normal," the hospital was quoted as saying by The Times of Israel. "Former prime minister Netanyahu is feeling well, and after consultations, it was decided that he would stay in the hospital overnight for observation," the statement added.

Netanyahu tweeted on Wednesday night "thanking everyone for the support and the love." The former Israeli Prime Minister's hospitalization comes ahead of the fifth national election in under four years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated heart attack, stroke death

Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022