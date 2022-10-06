Left Menu

Thailand mass shooting: Death toll rises to 36 as former cop storms child care centre

The fatalities in a mass shooting massacre that took place at a child care centre in Thailand rose to 36, including 23 children, CNN reported on Thursday.

06-10-2022
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Thailand

The fatalities in a mass shooting massacre that took place at a child care centre in Thailand rose to 36, including 23 children, CNN reported on Thursday. The attacker was identified as Panya Kamrab, a 34-year-old former policeman who killed himself immediately after the attack.

The brutal incident took place at the Child Development Center in Nong Bua Lamphu province's Uthaisawan Na Klang district, according to CNN. According to local police officials, the attacker was involved in an ongoing court case for allegedly selling drugs and had killed his wife and his stepson before taking his own life.

The region where the massacre took place is located approximately 540 kilometres (around 335 miles) northeast of Bangkok and is a peaceful area, not known for violence, CNN reported citing the officials. Earlier, the prime minister's office had urged all the securities officials to catch the culprit.

Gun ownership in Thailand is relatively high compared with other countries in Southeast Asia. Mass shootings in the country are rare but in 2020 also, an incident saw a soldier killing 29 people in a shooting spree that began at a military site and then sent shoppers hunting for cover after the gunman entered a mall, reported CNN. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

