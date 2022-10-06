MEA Secretary Sanjay Verma discusses India's contribution with UN peacekeeping chief

Secretary (West) Ministry of External Affairs, Sanjay Verma had a fruitful discussion with UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean Pierre Lacroix on India's contributions to UN Peacekeeping on Thursday in New Delhi. "Discussions focussed on India's contributions to UN Peacekeeping, including through initiatives like UNITE AWARE, that enhance safety of UN peacekeepers," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations arrived in India today, along with United Nations Assistant Secretary-General for UN Peacebuilding, Elizabeth Spehar and Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in the DRC, Head of MONUSCO, Bintou Keita. "Secretary (West) @SanjayVermalFS received UN Under Secretary-General @Lacroix_UN in New Delhi today. USG was accompanied by UN ASG for Peacebuilding Support @ElizabethSpehar, MONUSCO SRSG @UN_BintouKeita," Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

UN Under-Secretary-General is in India to attend the Challenges Annual Forum (CAF22) being held in the national capital on September 6-7 to discuss how future peace operations can remain relevant in a world of growing geopolitical friction. On the first day of the event, the UN Under-Secretary-General interacted with the students and discussed various topics related to global peace and security.

"Great to hear from students in #India about their commitment to support int'l efforts to end war & mobilize for peace, development & a healthy planet. As global tensions rise and conflicts increase, young people are fundamental to secure a better future for all," UN Under-Secretary-General said in a tweet. "Strengthening @UNPeacekeeping to be more proactive, robust & innovative is a top priority as we face increasing global division & rapidly evolving conflicts. With the right mindsets, training & technology, we can better protect civilians and peacekeepers," he added.

According to the International Forum for the Challenges of Peace Operations, the event includes partners, keynote speakers and a high-level panel. "In the run-up to the New Agenda for Peace and the Summit of the Future in 2023, the CAF22 provides a unique chance for policymakers, scholars, practitioners and civil society representatives to engage in high-level conversations as well as dialogue-driven workshops and help identify effective solutions," as per the Challenges Forum.

"The CAF22 will be co-hosted by our Indian partner the United Service Institution of India (USI)," Challenges Forum noted. (ANI)

