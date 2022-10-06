India one of most important partners of NZ: Minister Nanaia Mahuta

New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta on Thursday said that India is one of the country's most important partners. Addressing a joint presser with her Indian counterpart S Jaishankar in Auckland, Mahuta said, "India is one of the most important partners we have."

She also recalled her meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and said she had the opportunity to meet with him on various locations. "Today is the auspicious day we are delighted to host External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, first such visit in 20 years." While addressing the presser, Jaishankar said that he asked for the New Zealand minister's consideration for students who had to go back during the covid period.

"I urged the situation to be treated sympathetically and with fairness," he added. Jaishankar also emphasised on economic relations between the two countries. "Perhaps, the best way of pursuing economic opportunities right now is to encourage more business collaborations," said Jaishankar on a free trade agreement with New Zealand.

After completing the presser, Jaishankar called on New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Auckland and conveyed the personal greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Pleasure to call on Prime Minister @jacindaardern of New Zealand. Conveyed the personal greetings of PM @narendramodi. Discussed deepening our bilateral cooperation through focused engagement in areas of strength," Jaishankar tweeted.

This is ongoing visit is Jaishankar's first trip to New Zealand. A day earlier, the EAM had met with the first Indian-origin Minister of New Zealand Priyanca Radhakrishnan. "Good to meet Minister @priyancanzlp today in Auckland. Thank her for an interactive session with prominent personalities of New Zealand. Committed to furthering our relationship," Jaishankar said in an earlier tweet. (ANI)

