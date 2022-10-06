UNHRC adopts resolution over Sri Lanka's rights situation, India abstains

While abstaining to vote on the UNHRC draft resolution on human rights in Sri Lanka, India on Thursday said it has always been guided by two fundamental principles -- "support to the aspirations of the Tamils for equality" and "peace and sovereignty of Sri Lanka." United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) draft resolution on "Promoting reconciliation, accountability and human rights in Sri Lanka" was adopted at the 51st Session of the Human Rights Council.

"India has never supported country-specific issues in Human Rights Council," sources said. Indian Ambassador to UN Indra Mani Pandey said that in finding a lasting and effective solution for peace and reconciliation in Sri Lanka, India has always been guided by the two fundamental principles of "support to the aspirations of the Tamils for equality, justice, dignity" and "peace and unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Sri Lanka."

"Achieving prosperity for all Sri Lankans and realizing the legitimate aspirations of Tamils of Sri Lanka' for prosperity, dignity and peace are two sides of the same coin," he added. As an immediate neighbour, India said that it has substantively contributed to the relief, rehabilitation, resettlement and reconstruction process in Sri Lanka after 2009.

"Since January this year, India has stepped up and provided unprecedented assistance to the people of Sri Lanka to face the challenges of the recent economic crisis." However, he added that while India has taken note of the commitments by the Government of Sri Lanka on issues of implementation of the commitments in the spirit of the 13th Constitutional Amendment, meaningful devolution and the early conduct of provincial elections, it believes that the progress towards the same remains inadequate.

India urged the Government of Sri Lanka to work meaningfully towards an early implementation of these commitments. The envoy assured the council that India will work with Sri Lanka and the international community to attain the related objectives of legitimate aspirations of Tamils of Sri Lanka and prosperity for all Sri Lankans. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)