Togo government plans to sign MoU with Andhra University on IT, space

Togo's minister of education and research, Dr Wateba said that they will sign a Memorandum of Understanding with Andhra University and will work in various fields.

ANI | Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 07-10-2022 12:25 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 12:25 IST
Togo's minister of education and research, Dr Wateba (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Togo's minister of education and research, Dr Wateba said that they will sign a Memorandum of Understanding with Andhra University and will work in various fields. While addressing the presser, Dr Wateba, who is in Andhra Pradesh, said that one of the objectives of his visit is to collaborate on different fields like IT, Incubations, skill development, agriculture and space.

He also said that they wanted to make a strong relationship with India so that the students, who were receiving training here, can contribute to their development. In the presence of the Indian Ambassador, Andhra University has announced that they have reduced the tuition fee structure for all African students on par with Indian self-finance students for all the courses i.e., Bachelor, Masters and Ph. D in Engineering, Pharmacy, Management from the 2022-23 academic year.

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor Professor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy said that this collaboration will give the students access to Togo's market, which will be great for them. Indian Ambassador to Togo, Sanjiv Tandon, recently participated in the education fair held in Togo's capital Lome. Reddy said that the AU team also joined the embassy team to explain education and research opportunities in Indian institutions.AU Vice-Chancellor said, "Dr Wateba is Minister for Higher Education and Research, Govt. of Togo. He is an expert in infectious and tropical diseases. He is the man who handled the Covid-19 situation in Togo."

Dr Wateba is also in teaching and research and was a Professor at the University of Lome', Togo before joining the Govt. of Togo. He came along with his wife. Reddy also said that they may appoint Prof. Wateba as an Emeritus Professor in the Human Genetics department of the University.

"Some of the interesting subjects are upcoming technological areas such as machine learning, internet of things," Reddy said on the possible areas of collaboration. "They are interested to have faculty from Andhra University travel to Togo. So, it will not only be the exchange of students but also of faculty and scholars," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

