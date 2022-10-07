Pak: Flood victim dies following stampede in Balochistan's Jaffarabad

Following a stampede in Balochistan's Jaffarabad during an NGO's distribution of relief goods on Thursday, the police opened fire on the masses which hit a flood victim who later succumbed to injuries. After an NGO decided to distribute relief goods amongst the flood-affected families, numerous people gathered and began pushing and snatching relief goods which resulted in a stampede, Dawn reported citing local media reports.

In order to disperse the crowd, the police opened fire which hit a flood victim who got severely injured and later died due to excessive wounds. According to Dawn, the deceased was identified as 24-year-old Norez Ahmed Mastoi from the cattle farm area in Jaffarabad. The family of the victim has alleged that a policeman opened direct fire on the orders of the cattle farm police station SHO and registered an FIR against the official.

"An FIR has been registered against police officials upon the heirs' complaint, Jaffarabad Senior Superintendent Police, Jawad Tariq, said, confirming the casualty. Moreover, the victim's relatives and locals blocked DeraAllahyar-Usta Muhammad road and raised slogans, demanding the arrest of the culprits, Dawn reported.

As per a local survey, People in 92 per cent of locations in Pakistan were forced to leave their villages and neighbourhoods due to floods. After six weeks of flooding, many families from 15 locations were found living under the open sky on roads, and without tents. More than 2 million houses have been damaged or destroyed and around 7.9 million people are reportedly displaced, including some 598,000 people living in relief camps, according to reports by the Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMA) of the affected provinces.

Estimates indicate that more than 7,000 schools are currently being used to host displaced populations, while an estimated 25,100 schools have been damaged. Since June this year, Pakistan has endured harsh monsoon weather resulting in a serious humanitarian and development crisis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)