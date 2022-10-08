Left Menu

Three injured in explosion on outskirts of western Peshawar

Three people were injured after unidentified attackers hurled a hand grenade in the Hayatabad suburb of Pakistan on Friday evening, a local media report said.

ANI | Peshawar | Updated: 08-10-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 21:26 IST
Three injured in explosion on outskirts of western Peshawar
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Three people were injured after unidentified attackers hurled a hand grenade in the Hayatabad suburb of Pakistan on Friday evening, a local media report said. The incident took place in Phase-1, Hayatabad where unidentified attackers threw a grenade into a house and the subsequent explosion wounded three people who were later rushed to a nearby hospital, Dawn reported.

Hayatabad, where the explosion took place is a suburb on the western outskirts of Peshawar, the capital of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. According to Dawn, a house in the same township had been attacked with a grenade a few days ago, injuring one person.

Meanwhile, one person was injured in a cylinder blast in the Industrial Estate of Hayatabad Friday evening. The highest number of terror incidents in Pakistan this year was recorded in September, said an Islamabad-based think-tank as it pointed to the resumption of attacks by the outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The number of terror attacks increased in September compared to August this year, the Dawn newspaper reported citing the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS). September witnessed 42 militant attacks with an increase of 35 per cent compared to August. The Pakistani think tank also observed an increase of 106 per cent in violence in erstwhile FATA and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

In August this year, the think tank said the militants carried out 31 attacks across Pakistan, in which 37 people were killed and 55 others injured. "Peace negotiations with the TTP remained in limbo during the month but due to fear of target killing, the top leadership of the group, including its head Mufti Noor Wali, went into hiding. A series of target killing incidents happened in August in which some senior TTP commanders were killed in Afghanistan," PICSS was quoted as saying by Dawn.

Global security agencies say there's a high threat of terrorism and sectarian violence throughout the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of children in Gambia; Analysis-As China party congress looms, signals sought on easing COVID policy and more

Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of ...

 Global
3
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for 3rd party widgets

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star eats its mate; Puny critter shows humble beginnings of magnificent flying reptiles and more

Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022