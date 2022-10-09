Pakistan: Imran Khan to address rally ahead of by-elections for 8 National Assembly seats

Pakistan's former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan will address the public rally in various cities of the country for the upcoming eight National Assembly seats, local media reported. According to ARY News citing schedule, Imran Khan will address five public rallies between October 11 to 14.

The PTI chief will address a rally in Nankana Sahib on October 11, Sharaqpur on October 12, in Mardan and Kurram on October 13 and Karachi on October 14. The by-polls for eight vacant seats of the National Assembly will be held on October 16, ARY News reported.

It is pertinent to mention that people were eagerly waiting for the date of Imran Khan's 'Haqeeqi Azadi March', which was scheduled to take place in Islamabad as the ruling party has already warned that they won't allow the rally to enter in the federal capital. Earlier, PTI Chairman Imran Khan directed party workers to get ready for the 'Haqeeqi Azadi March' in Islamabad and asked his party's leaders and workers to take an oath that they will participate in the long march considering it a Jehad for the country.

Amid the upcoming election, two new audios of Imran Khan surfaced on the internet on Friday where the former PM was heard speaking about 'buying' MNAs. "You have a misunderstanding that now the number game is complete [...] don't think this is over."

"You see, 48 hours is a long, long time. Big things are happening. I am making my own moves that we can't make public," Khan purportedly says and adds that he "is buying five". "I have given the message that those five are very important. And tell them that if they secure these five [...] and if he secures 10, then the game will be in our hands. The nation at this moment is alarmed. Across the board, people want us to win somehow," he added.

"Hence, don't worry about whether this is right or wrong [...] even if they get one, it will create a huge difference," the voice adds as quoted by Dawn. Meanwhile, in the second audio, PTI leaders featuring Shireen Mazari, Asad Umar and Khan said the cypher, which he has used to further a foreign conspiracy narrative behind his ouster, had a global impact and urged his close aides to brand those who would vote against him in the confidence vote as Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq, according to Dawn.

A series of audio clips have been leaked over the last week, featuring Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz and former PM Imran Khan, which sparked widespread criticism from the opposition and raised questions about the cyber security of the house. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)