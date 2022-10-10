Left Menu

76 people killed in Nigeria boat accident

At least 76 people were killed in a boat accident in Nigeria's Anambra state on Sunday after a boat carrying 85 persons capsized following rising floods.

ANI | Abuja | Updated: 10-10-2022 10:11 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 10:11 IST
76 people killed in Nigeria boat accident
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

At least 76 people were killed in a boat accident in Nigeria's Anambra state on Sunday after a boat carrying 85 persons capsized following rising floods. Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari expressed sadness over the boat accident.

"The boat reportedly carrying 85 persons capsized following rising floods in Ogbaru area of the state, with emergency bodies confirming a death toll of 76," the Presidency of Nigeria said in a statement posted on Twitter. After the news of the accident broke, the Nigerian government expedited rescue and recovery missions.

"Following the tragedy, the Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority @WaterwaysNG and the National Emergency Management Agency @nemanigeria have embarked on rescue and recovery missions expeditiously," the statement added. As more details are awaited, the President has directed all other rescue and relief agencies to rush to the site of the accident.

He also directed the relevant agencies to check the safety protocols on these ferries to make sure such incidents are avoided in the future. President Buhari said he was saddened by the boat accident and directed that all possible efforts be made to account for all the passengers.

"I pray for the repose of the souls of the deceased and for everyone's safety, as well as the well-being of the family members of the victims of this tragic accident," said the President. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022