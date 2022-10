Australia's envoy to India condoles demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav

Australia's envoy to India Barry O'Farrell extended his condolences over the demise of the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, who passed away at a Gurugram Hospital on Monday. "Saddened to hear of the passing of a veteran politician and former #UttarPradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav ji. My condolences to his family and friends. Om Shantim" Barry O'Farrell AO tweeted.

His son Akhilesh Yadav announced Yadav's demise. The SP leader had been under critical condition for the past few days.

Born on November 22, 1939, Mulayam Singh Yadav is one of the most prominent leaders of Uttar Pradesh who served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice and has also served in the Union Government as the Minister of Defence. He was elected 10 times as MLA and 7 times as Lok Sabha MP.

In July this year, the Samajwadi Party patriarch's wife Sadhna Gupta passed away after undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram for a lung infection. (ANI)

