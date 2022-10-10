Using artificial intelligence, China silences critics and rewards conformists

To have greater control over its people, the authoritative regime in China with the help of its internet companies is keeping a close watch on massive amounts of customer data and utilizing cutting-edge artificial intelligence to automatically silence critics and reward conformists. This is not something new as the Chinese National Security Act compels firms to divulge customer data to the Chinese authoritarian government, reported Hong Kong Post. With this, China tightens its clutches on society and foresees dangers and issues before they materialize.

Whosoever slams China of its policies is silenced and those who concede is rewarded with comfortable, secure, and predictable lifestyles. Chinese giants Alibaba and Tencent have vast amounts of behavioural data. They share that data with the government much more readily, reported Hong Kong Post. Edward Snowden, a 29-year-old former technical assistant for the Central Intelligence Agency. He decided to disclose top-secret documents of the National Security Agency to the public. Snowden's documents referred to China's systems for widespread surveillance and monitoring of private conversations as "utterly mind-boggling."

As per reports around 200 million monitoring CCTV cameras of the "Skynet" system were in use in China as of 2019, four times as many as there are in the US. As per 2019 research, Chongqing, Shenzhen, and Shanghai are the top 3 most-watched cities in the world, with 8 of the top 10 cities in the world. Xinjiang province of China often grabs headlines for China's tight surveillance and grave human rights violations in the region. China persecutes the Uyghur minorities in the region and subjects them to conditions which have received worldwide condemnation.

Chinese giant Alibaba created a cloud platform called the City Brain in its home city of Hangzhou. It controls several crucial operations, including traffic, electricity use, and healthcare delivery reported Hong Kong Post. Chinese President Xi Jinping recently imposed additional regulatory restrictions on internet companies. China is Paying a lot of employees to work countless hours operating pricey machinery necessary for tracking a lot of people.

According to Sheena Greitens' research at the University of Texas, more than 80 countries throughout the world, including several democracies, have purchased Chinese police surveillance devices. Although they have not been verified, Chinese tech businesses claim to have sold their goods considerably more widely than that. Deception is used by most of the AI used in the Chinese surveillance state. Except for Australia and Antarctica, every continent has received imports from the Chinese surveillance business. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)