Left Menu

Ben S Bernanke, Douglas W Diamond, Philip H Dybvig awarded Nobel Prize in Economics

The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel was on Monday awarded to Ben S Bernanke, Douglas W Diamond, and Philip H Dybvig for their research work on bank regulation and how financial crises should be managed.

ANI | Stockholm | Updated: 10-10-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 21:02 IST
Ben S Bernanke, Douglas W Diamond, Philip H Dybvig awarded Nobel Prize in Economics
Nobel Prize in Economics 2022 awarded to Ben S Bernanke, Douglas W Diamond, and Philip H Dybvig. (Photo: Twitter//@NobelPrize). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sweden

The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel was on Monday awarded to Ben S Bernanke, Douglas W Diamond, and Philip H Dybvig for their research work on bank regulation and how financial crises should be managed. "BREAKING NEWS: The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2022 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel to Ben S. Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond and Philip H. Dybvig for research on banks and financial crises," the official Twitter handle of the Nobel Prize said in a tweet.

The work for which Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig are being recognised has been crucial to subsequent research that has enhanced our understanding of banks, bank regulation, banking crises and how the financial crisis should be managed. Ben Bernanke has been awarded the 2022 prize in economic sciences for his analysis of the Great Depression of the 1930s which was recorded as the worst economic crisis in modern history. With the help of statistical methods, Bernanke's analysis found that factors directly linked to failing banks accounted for the lion's share of the downturn.

Whereas, the 2022 economic sciences laureates Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig developed theoretical models that explain why banks exist and how their role in society makes them vulnerable to their impending collapse. The two laureates presented a solution to bank vulnerability in the form of deposit insurance from the government. When depositors know that the state has guaranteed their money, they no longer need to rush to the bank as soon as rumours start about a bank run, the official Twitter handle of Nobel Prize tweeted.

Earlier in 2021, three US-based economists won the award: David Card, Joshua D Angrist and Guido W Imbens. The 2021 Nobel Prize in Economics was awarded one half to David Card "for his empirical contributions to labour economics" and the other half jointly to Joshua D Angrist and Guido W Imbens "for their methodological contributions to the analysis of causal relationships". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022