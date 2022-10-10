Left Menu

Valmiki community protests over stoppage of temple construction by Pak Govt

Valmiki community protested over the stoppage of the construction of 70-80 years old Valmiki temple in the Ghaspidhi area of Larkana in Sindh.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 10-10-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 21:03 IST
Valmiki community protests over stoppage of temple construction by Pak Govt
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Valmiki community protested over the stoppage of the construction of 70-80 years old Valmiki temple in the Ghaspidhi area of Larkana in Sindh. They demonstrated against decades of discrimination and subjugation by the Pakistan Government.

On October 8, The locals of the old Ghaspidhi area of Larkana (Sindh, Pakistan) took to a procession claiming that the district authorities have stopped the construction of 70-80 years old Valmiki temple in the area, reported local media. They claimed due to this government's apathy shown towards their community, there are less than 100 families left in Pakistan.

The protestors further said that they would not be able to celebrate their festival which falls on October 9. The protesters demanded an immediate start to renovation work without delay so that the work could finish in time for next year's festival. The local Valmiki community has been stopped from offering prayers citing the poor conditions and the damaged structural condition, reported local media.

The sect of the Valmiki are devotees of the sage considered to be the writer of the epic Ramayana, a holy scripture to Hindus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022