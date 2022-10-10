Left Menu

Amid escalation of conflict, India advises its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Ukraine

Amid the escalating situation in Ukraine, Indian nationals in Ukraine are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine, the Embassy of India in Kyiv said in a statement on Monday.

ANI | Kyiv | Updated: 10-10-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 21:39 IST
Amid escalation of conflict, India advises its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Ukraine
Conflict in Ukraine escalates after Crimea Bridge explosion. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Amid the escalating situation in Ukraine, Indian nationals in Ukraine are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine, the Embassy of India in Kyiv said in a statement on Monday. The Indian Embassy in Kyiv advised the Indian citizens to strictly adhere to the safety and security guidelines issued by the Ukrainian Government and local authorities and avoid non-essential travel within the country.

"In view of the current escalation of hostilities in Ukraine, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine. They must strictly follow the safety and security guidelines issued by the Ukrainian Government and local authorities," the statement read. "Indian nationals are requested to keep the Embassy informed about the status of their presence in Ukraine to enable the Embassy to reach out to them, where required," it added.

Moreover, India urged both Russia and Ukraine for the immediate cessation of hostilities and an urgent return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue. "We reiterate escalation of hostilities is in no one's interest. We urge immediate cessation of hostilities and urgent return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue," read MEA release.

The release further added that India stands ready to support all such efforts aimed at de-escalation. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday warned of "harsh" reprisals after the Crimea bridge attack on Saturday. In a television appearance Monday, Putin said Russia had struck military and infrastructure targets across Ukraine following the Crimea bridge blast.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the attack on the Kerch bridge, a key link between the Russian mainland and Crimea. Powerful explosions were heard across Kyiv on Monday morning, leaving multiple people dead while at the same time, regional authorities also reported missile and rocket attacks in Kharkiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022