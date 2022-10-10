Hindu female farm worker beaten, gang-raped in Pakistan

A Hindu female farm worker was beaten and gang-raped in Pakistan by the farm owner and goons. One Hindu lady farm labourer in Bahawalpur city of Lahinde Punjab, Kusum Bai, wife of Ganga Ram, r/o 108 Chak was brutally beaten up by her employer when she went to collect her wages from the landlord Muhammad Akram on October 7.

The next morning, Akram and six of his accomplices forcibly entered her house and after tying her family members with ropes, disrobed and then brutally gang-raped her in front of her family, reported local media. The victim's family has alleged they have been threatened that they would kill her and the family if they registered a police complaint.

However, Kusum and her family on Monday went to Bahawalpur City Police Station which refused to entertain their complaint stating that Akram has several strong political connections and knows a number of senior officers, reported local media. Despite the repeated claims by the Pakistani government on the safety and security of Hindus and other minorities in the country, unabated brutal attacks by Muslim radicals and feudal landlords on the minority Hindu community there are continuously being committed at a very alarming pace.

The recent spate of crimes against the Hindus in Pakistan hollows the government's claims that it has made adequate security arrangements for minorities in the country. In March of this year, Pooja Oad, an 18-year-old girl, was shot dead in the street of the Sindh district in March of this year after she resisted efforts to kidnap her. She was shot dead after resisting an abduction attempt in Rohi, Sukkur.

Hindus, a minority in the Islamic country of Pakistan, are frequently targeted with hatred, kidnappings, rapes, forced marriages, and death. According to the Peoples Commission for Minorities' Rights and the Centre for Social Justice, there were 156 cases of forced conversions between 2013 and 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)