UN chief Antonio Guterres condemns Russian missile strikes across Ukraine

UN chief Antonio Guterres condemned the fatal bombardments by Russia across Ukraine on Monday and said that the attack is another unacceptable escalation of the war and, as always, civilians are paying the highest price. Guterres expressed concerns over large-scale missile attacks by the armed forces of the Russian Federation on cities across Ukraine as the explosion led to dozens of people being killed and injured.

"The Secretary-General is deeply shocked by today's large-scale missile attacks by the armed forces of the Russian Federation on cities across Ukraine that reportedly resulted in widespread damage to civilian areas and led to dozens of people being killed and injured," the official statement by the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General on Ukraine read. "This constitutes another unacceptable escalation of the war; as always, civilians are paying the highest price," the statement added.

Multiple explosions rocked Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Monday morning local media reported citing the city's mayor as plumes of smoke were seen billowing out from several areas in Kyiv amid the escalation of conflict in Ukraine. Explosions were also reported in the cities of Lviv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky, Dnipro and, Ternopil and several eyewitnesses reported powerful explosions and power outages in Kyiv, according to, The Kyiv Independent.

The explosions came in the wake of the attack on the Kerch bridge on Saturday where a truck exploded, causing seven fuel tanks of a train heading to the Crimean Peninsula to catch fire. Three people were killed in the blast, which also led to the partial collapse of two spans of the road bridge, according to media reports. Shortly afterwards, the Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on enhancing security measures for the Crimea bridge. In the decree, Putin also called for securing the energy bridge and the gas pipeline connecting the peninsula with mainland Russia.

Meanwhile, India also raised concern over the escalation of conflict in Ukraine after the Crimea bridge attack on Saturday. "India is deeply concerned at the escalation of conflict in Ukraine, including the targeting of infrastructure and deaths of civilians," read the Ministry of External Affairs release.

India urged both Russia and Ukraine for the immediate cessation of hostilities and an urgent return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue. "We reiterate escalation of hostilities is in no one's interest. We urge immediate cessation of hostilities and urgent return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue," read the MEA release.

India has consistently maintained since the beginning of the conflict that the global order is anchored in the principles of the UN Charter, international law and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states. The release further added that India stands ready to support all such efforts aimed at de-escalation. (ANI)

