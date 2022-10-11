UK: Man jailed for 3 years for attack on Sikh community leader

A 28-year-old UK man has been sentenced to three years in prison after he pleaded guilty to the assault of 62-year-old Sikh community leader Avtar Singh in Manchester. "Claudio Campos, 28, of Ladybarn Lane, Manchester appeared before the judge at Manchester Crown Court this afternoon (6 October), after pleading guilty to the assault of 62-year-old Avtar Singh. He was jailed for three years," the police said in a statement.

Manchester Crown Court heard how on the evening of June 23 Avtar was walking home from work through the Tib Street area of the City Centre, when Campos, who was with his partner at the time, proceeded to walk up behind Avtar before violently punching him in the head. Avtar fell into the middle of the road where he stayed unconscious until a passer-by called for an ambulance. He was taken to hospital where he has since remained, receiving treatment for a life-changing brain injury.

"As part of the investigation, GMP released a public appeal on social media showing CCTV footage of the attack, and following intelligence received from the public, Campos, was located and taken into custody in September, where he admitted the assault," the police said. Detective Inspector Mark Astbury, of GMPs City of Manchester CID, said: "This was a horrific attack of a much-loved family member and community leader which deeply shocked the public.

"I hope today's verdict gives Mr Singh's family some relief that the person who has harmed their husband and father has now faced justice and will be sent to prison," Astbury said. In a statement, Avtar's family said they never imagined that Avtar would be the subject of such a heinous attack which has left him bed bound and in hospital for as long as he has been.

"As a family, we are truly heartbroken and still struggle to come to terms with the reality of his future and the truth behind this crime. He didn't do anything to deserve this situation where he has permanently damaged his sight and lost complete mobility down his right side," the family said. "This attack hasn't just left an ever-bleeding wound on our hearts, it's scarred an entire community who knew him to be the man he was and now isn't," they added.

The family said their fight does not end today as we continue to watch Avtar fight to gain back a quality of life that will see him through recovery. "We know now that we will never feel as safe as we once thought we were walking through the city centre in Manchester, given this situation was as unprovoked as it was brutal." (ANI)

