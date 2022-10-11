Indian High Commissioner holds 'productive' talk with UK Labour party leader Keir Starmer

Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami met Labour Party leader Keir Starmer on Monday and held a "productive talk" on all aspects of the strategic partnership between India and the UK. The discussion focused on the need to sustain people-to-people ties, including through regular dialogue.

"HC @VDoraiswami met @UKLabour party leader @Keir_Starmer for a productive talk on all aspects of the India-UK strategic partnership, focusing on the need to sustain people-to-people ties, including through regular dialogue," the Indian High Commission in the UK tweeted. Taking to Twitter, High Commissioner Doraiswami appreciated the Labour leader's interest in sustaining the historic friendship between the two countries.

"An excellent meeting with Sir @Keir_Starmer. Appreciate his interest in sustaining the historic friendship between India and the UK. @MEAIndia," he said. This meeting comes days after the Labour Convention of Indian Organisations (LCIO) was held last month to close the gap between British Indians and the Labour Party.

The party has announced its wish to bridge the gap between the Labour Party, British Indians and India by fostering inclusive sustainable growth for both countries. The party plans to deepen cultural and educational ties and engage with India as a "partner and critical friend" on issues of concern for British Indians. During the India-focussed event, the recently revived LCIO was formally launched, iGlobal news reported.

On the sidelines of the party conference, Keir Starmer, said, "I welcome the re-establishment of the Labour Convention of Indian Organisations. The timing is poignant as people worldwide celebrate 75 years of Indian independence." He said, "I'm proud of Labour's work with the Indian diaspora in the UK, particularly in strengthening ties between the UK and India. British Indians make an enormous contribution to our economy, culture, and politics. I'll welcome working with the LCIO on our mission to form the next Labour government."

This outreach comes after some years of perceived Indian diaspora disconnect under the previous Labour leadership. "Deputy High Commissioner @HCI_London attended the relaunch event of Labour Convention of Indian Organisations at the Annual Labour Conference in Liverpool. We welcome the initiative and look forward to working closely with @LabourIndians to further the India-UK ties. @VDoraiswami," the Indian High Commission had said in an earlier tweet.

Replying to the High Commission, LCIO thanked the Indian High Commissioner Doraiswami and said, "We are looking forward to a fruitful relationship." (ANI)

