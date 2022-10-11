Left Menu

India delivers 13th batch of medical assistance to Afghanistan

In continuation with a special relationship with the people of Afghanistan, India has supplied the thirteenth batch of medical assistance to Afghanistan, said MEA.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 17:42 IST
  • India

In continuation with a special relationship with the people of Afghanistan, India has supplied the thirteenth batch of medical assistance to Afghanistan, said MEA. The assistance consists of essential medicines and medical/surgical items like Pediatric Stethoscope, Sphygmomanometer mobile type with pediatric BP cuff, infusion pump, drip chamber set, electrocautery, nylon sutures etc.

The same was handed over to authorities of the Indira Gandhi Children Hospital in the Afghanistan capital city of Kabul. The aid provided by India also comes in view of the urgent appeals made by the United Nations to assist the Afghan people, said a press release by the Ministry of External Affairs. To date, India has supplied almost 45 tons of medical assistance, which included essential life-saving medicines, anti-TB medicines, 500,000 doses of COVID vaccine, medical/surgical items etc. In addition, India has also supplied 40,000 MTs of wheat for the Afghan people.

Earlier, in the wake of the tragic earthquake that struck Afghanistan on June 22, MEA Joint Secretary (PAI), JP Singh handed over India's humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in the presence of Taliban officials. The relief assistance consisted of essential items including family ridge tents, sleeping bags, blankets, sleeping mats, etc. The Taliban have welcomed India's decision to return its technical team to continue humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan.

"Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (lEA) welcomes the decision by India to return diplomats and technical team to their embassy in Kabul to continue their relations with the Afghan people and their humanitarian assistance," Taliban spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi had said in a statement. Over the incident, India had expressed condolences to the victims and their families impacted by the tragic earthquake in Afghanistan. India said it remains committed to providing assistance and support in this hour of need.

Afghanistan continues to struggle with a severe economic crisis since the Taliban took over, as US-led international forces withdrew following two decades of war. UN said Afghanistan requires assistance to overcome the ongoing humanitarian situation in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

