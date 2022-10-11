Left Menu

Bangladesh civil servants to undergo training in partnership with MEA by 2025

Under the two-week 53rd Capacity Building Programme in the Field Administration for the Civil Servants of Bangladesh inaugurated at National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) in Mussoorie on Tuesday, 1,800 civil servants of Bangladesh will be provided training in partnership with Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) by 2025.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 18:30 IST
53rd Capacity Building Programme inaugurated at National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) in Mussoorie. . Image Credit: ANI
Under the two-week 53rd Capacity Building Programme in the Field Administration for the Civil Servants of Bangladesh inaugurated at National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) in Mussoorie on Tuesday, 1,800 civil servants of Bangladesh will be provided training in partnership with Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) by 2025. The National Centre for Good Governance was set up in 2014 by the Government of India as a top-tier institution in the country which focuses on policy reforms, training and capacity building, the official statement of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions said in a press release.

Moreover, the National Centre for Good Governance also works as a think tank. NCGG is the only institute in the country which has trained 1,727 field-level officers of Bangladesh Civil Service such as Assistant Commissioners, Upa-Zila Nirbhai Officers/SDMs and Additional Deputy Commissioners.

Fifteen hundred civil servants of Bangladesh have been imparted training at NCGG prior to 2019 and now after the successful completion of phase-I, capacity building of another 1,800 civil servants of Bangladesh have been taken up, which is planned to be completed by 2025. According to the official statement, the institute has taken up its sleeve, the capacity building of civil servants of several foreign countries in partnership with MEA and has provided training to civil servants in 15 countries such as Bangladesh, Kenya, Tanzania, Tunisia, Seychelles, Gambia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Laos, Vietnam, Bhutan, Myanmar and Cambodia.

Notably, the Capacity Building Programme for the civil servants of developing countries targets to equip them with cutting-edge knowledge, skills and tools to deliver and design effective public policy. This training has been found to be highly useful by the participating officers.

Under the programme, the Centre is sharing numerous initiatives being taken in the country such as e-governance, digital India, universalisation of public services, approach to sustainable development goals, usage of Aadhar in service delivery, public grievance redressal mechanism and disaster management with special reference to the coastal region among other important areas, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions said in a statement. During the programme, the participating officers will also be taken to see various developmental works like Delhi Metro, Smart city, Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, Central Information Commission, Election Commission of India, etc, the statement added. (ANI)

