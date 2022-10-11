Nirmala Sitharaman arrives in Washington to attend annual meetings of IMF-World Bank

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman arrived in Washington DC to attend the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank. The Finance Minister will be in the western country till October 16 and will participate in bilateral meetings with several countries, including Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Bhutan, New Zealand, Egypt, Germany, Mauritius, UAE, Iran and Netherlands.

One-on-one meetings with leaders and heads of the OECD, European Commission and UNDP are also scheduled. Besides, interacting with business leaders and investors, she will also attend the meetings of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors.

"Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman will be travelling to the USA on an official visit beginning October 11, 2022. During her visit, Sitharaman will be attending the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governor (FMCBG) Meetings," read a statement by the Ministry of Finance. During her visit to the US from October 11 to 16, the Finance Minister would meet US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and World Bank President David Malpass separately to discuss issues of mutual interest.

Union Minister will also take part in "India's Economic Prospects and Role in the World Economy" at the Brookings Institution, a prominent non-profit public policy organisation based in Washington, DC. She will also talk on India's unique Digital Public Goods (DPG) story and multiplier effects created in India through the interlinkages of 'Technology, Finance and Governance at the School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS), John Hopkins University during the visit. During the latter part of the visit, Sitharaman will attend roundtable meetings with USIBC and USISPF on themes to 'Strengthen Investment and Innovation in India-US Corridor' and "Investing in India's Digital Revolution".

"These meetings with leading business leaders and investors are aimed at highlighting India's policy priorities, and deliberate on measures to facilitate foreign investment by showcasing India's attractiveness as an investment destination," the Ministry said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)