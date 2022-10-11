Left Menu

Quake of magnitude 4.9 jolts Afghanistan's Mazar-e-Sharif

An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 jolted Mazar-e-Sharif in Northern Afghanistan on Tuesday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 11-10-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 22:48 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The tremors were also felt in Termez city in Uzbekistan and Aybak city, the provincial capital of Samangan province in northern Afghanistan.

The depth of the quake was registered at 66 kilometers, according to USGS. The earthquake in Balkh province was felt right after another quake jolted the Badakhshan province of northeastern Afghanistan on Tuesday morning and the depth was recorded at 112-kilometer, Khaama Press reported.

No casualties have been reported so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

