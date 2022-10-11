Pakistan: Ex-Policeman shot dead by unidentified attackers in Quetta

A former police officer was killed by unidentified gunmen on Tuesday in the provincial capital of Quetta. According to the local police officials the incident took place on Sunday in The Eastern Bypass area of Balochistan's capital, Dawn reported.

The victim was identified as Abdul Samad Achakzai who was a police commander in the previous Ashraf Ghani government in Kabul. The attackers rode a motorcycle and opened fire on Abdul Samad Achakzai who was riding a motorbike along with his brother, Dawn reported citing sources.

"Abdul Samad Achakzai suffered multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot, while his brother remained unhurt. However, one passerby suffered a bullet injury," Manzoor Ahmed, a senior police officer of the area, said, adding that soon after the incident police reached the area and took the body and the injured to Civil Hospital. As per Dawn, Achakzai also served as a police commander in Urazgan province earlier.

Several incidents of gun attacks have been reported in Balochistan previously as well leading to casualties. Earlier in August, unidentified gunmen killed two people and injured four others in firing in the Pashtunabad area. The victims died on the spot due to excessive bleeding. (ANI)

