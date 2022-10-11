Pak Govt allots Rs 410 million to clamp down Imran Khan's long march

While Pakistan is facing the brunt of devastating floods amid nosediving economy, the Shehbaz Sharif-led government on Monday allocated Rs 410 million to deal with Imran Khan's long march. The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approved an initial budget of over Rs 410 million to deal with the participants of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march with an iron hand, reported The Express Tribune.

"The ECC approved a supplementary grant of Rs 410.2 million in favour of the Ministry of Interior for expenses relating to law and order", according to the Finance Ministry. The Rs 410.2 million was the estimated cost of preparations to deal with the protestors, including the deployment of a 30,000-strong force, their meal, transportation, anti-riot gear and surveillance of the protestors, reported The Express Tribune.

The ECC was informed that in order to maintain the law and order situation and ensure adequate security measures, 30,000 out-district law-enforcement agency personnel had been requisitioned to perform special security duties in Islamabad Capital Territory. The ECC approved Rs 259 million for hiring vehicles and containers, Rs 35 million for food, Rs 31.2 million for fuel costs and Rs 18 million for anti-riot gear.

Rs 2.5 million has been sanctioned for arranging the residence of this personnel for five days and another Rs 64.4 million for the purchase and installation of security cameras and other related equipment, reported The Express Tribune. The PTI has announced a protest in the form of a long march from different cities towards Islamabad Capital Territory. The PTI Chairman Imran Khan has not yet given a final date for the long march but has ordered his party workers to make preparations for mobilisation.

Lamenting the apathy of the Pakistani government and opposition towards flood devastations in the country, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) expressed grave concern at the loss of life and livelihoods wrought by floods across the country. HRCP expresses grave concern at the loss of life and livelihoods wrought by floods across the country, especially in Balochistan, Sindh and southern Punjab.

The indifference of the federal and provincial governments and the political opposition is evident from their inability--even amid a growing death toll--to prioritise human life over confrontational politics, palace intrigue and dangerous rhetoric, said Hina Jilani, Chairperson of HRCP. She urged the Pakistan Government and opposition to focus on flood impact and climate justice. (ANI)

