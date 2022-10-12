In talks with Putin, IAEA chief Grossi raises concerns over Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant safety

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi in a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin raised concerns over the safety and security of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. The meeting on Tuesday between IAEA Director-General with Putin in St Petersburg, Russia comes days after military attacks occurred in Zaporizhzhia and its vicinity.

Noting that the issues of the day are very important and indispensable, Grossi said, "we do have issues that have to do with nuclear safety and nuclear security, particularly the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. And as you know, I have been displaying efforts to try to avoid a nuclear accident that could be very detrimental in general terms and in particular in the region." "As you say, the issues related to the peaceful uses of nuclear energy go down in history, and, of course, Russia has always been the main actor in all these efforts, technologically speaking and otherwise, and for the IAEA, of course, one of the main interlocutors in the many areas of work that the Agency has," a Kremlin press release read quoting Grossi.

IAEA chief highlighted that in the current times, with the energy issues, global warming, so many things are linked to nuclear energy and what the role of nuclear energy can be in the present and in the future as well. Meanwhile, Putin during the conversation assured that Russia has always supported the Agency's activities all the way. "We attach great importance to the Agency's mission to which you, as its head, devote your life, years of your life. We have always favoured equal access of all states to the blessings of peaceful nuclear energy," said Kremlin quoting Putin.

However, he said there is a presence of "elements of excessive and dangerous politicisation of anything related to nuclear activity," and hoped that IAEA will be able to "reduce the rhetoric on this matter and return to normal conditions in this area of our activity and cooperation, regardless of the turbulent and complex processes on the world stage." In recent days, there has been frequent shelling in an industrial area around ZNPP. There have also been missile strikes further away, including the tragic one on Sunday in the city of Zaporizhzhia.

At least 17 people were killed and 40 others injured after a rocket struck Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia area. Acting Mayor of Zaporizhzhia Anatoly Kurtev said that in the attack, five houses were destroyed and apartment buildings were damaged, CNN reported. "These military attacks in Zaporizhzhia and its vicinity increase the risk of a nuclear accident, if they hit the plant's external power lines or make it more difficult to deliver vital supplies of fuel and equipment," Director General Grossi had said.

Earlier, Grossi had proposed the establishment of a nuclear safety and security protection zone around the ZNPP, engaging in high-level talks with Ukraine and the Russian Federation aimed at agreeing and implementing such a zone as soon as possible. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)