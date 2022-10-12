Nissei provides attractive sweets to tourists in Kawagoe

An old-fashioned landscape called "Small EDO" has been attracting many tourists at Kawagoe in Saitama Prefecture. Kawagoe City used to be known for producing sweet potatoes whereas IMO-KOI, a sweet potato cake made by the Japanese confectionery shop UMON, is a famous confectionery combined with bean jam.

UMON sells special soft cream "KOI Soft" only at Toki no Kane store with the know-how to make sweet potato cake. The Japanese word "KOI" means love. The cute-shaped soft cream is popular among young women. Purple cream is made of purple sweet potato and a heart-shaped wafer is placed on top.

"There are different kinds of soft creams of milk flavour and purple sweet potato flavour. Also, there is a mixed one. Regarding purple sweet potato soft cream, we mix homemade sweet potato paste with purple sweet potato paste. This is the original soft cream. The taste of soft cream is very rich. Both milk and purple sweet potato have a strong taste, so when you eat milk soft cream, you feel the strong taste of milk when you eat it. Purple sweet potato soft cream also has the rich flavour of sweet potato, so everyone who eats them will be happy to feel the taste of sweet potato," said Miho Yamagishi of UMON. This soft cream with the rich flavour of purple sweet potato is developed with the soft cream maker "Nissei."

The development of rich taste, not too sweet cream has been commercialized after many trials. The rich taste and cute shape are posted on social media, and most customers enjoy taking pictures with soft cream.

"This is very cute. This snack is a wafer. It is a mix of purple sweet potato and vanilla. The heart-shaped wafer can be used instead of a spoon for a soft cream," said a visitor about the soft cream. "When you come to Japan, please enjoy IMO-KOI and sweet our proud potato cake. And I would like everyone to eat the soft cream "KOI Soft" with the heart wafer," Miho Yamagishi added further.

The Japanese tourism industry hopes the standard for accepting foreign tourists will be relaxed. Eating "KOI soft" while walking along the street with the historical atmosphere of Japan will satisfy foreign tourists. (ANI)

