Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman Harivansh slams Pakistan against its remark on Kashmir at IPU

Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh, on Thursday, exercised his right of reply against remarks made by a Pakistani delegate on the issue of Kashmir at an Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

ANI | Kigali | Updated: 13-10-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 19:13 IST
Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
By Amit Kumar Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh, on Thursday, exercised his right of reply against remarks made by a Pakistani delegate on the issue of Kashmir at an Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

Speaking at a 145th IPU assembly, Harivansh lambast Pakistan and said that it is unfortunate that Pakistan has once again chosen to misuse this platform to propagate false and malicious propaganda against India and distract from today's discussion. Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha, who is in Rwanda, attending the 145th IPU Assembly said, "We reiterate that Pakistan must immediately cease anti-India cross-border terrorism and shut down its infrastructure of terrorism, stop human rights violations in Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK), and refrain from affecting any further material change in the status of PoJK and vacate Indian territories under its illegal occupation."

Harivansh said in the August House in the 145th IPU Assembly that the world knows how Osama Bin Laden the face of Global terror was found in Pakistan. Pakistan leadership glorify the terrorist on the floor of the Parliament. It is ironic to see that Pakistan claim the victim of terrorism. This is the country which nurtures the terrorists in the background. The global organization of national parliaments was founded in 1887 and has a total of 178 members. The union empowers parliaments and parliamentarians to promote peace, democracy, and sustainable development through diplomacy.

Earlier, sources from Parliament further told ANI that this year, issues such as gender sensitive-parliament, women empowerment, food security and climate change, cyber security, migration of persons due to war, achieving stainable development goal (SDG), response to growing hunger and famine will be discussed during 5 days Assembly at Kigali Rwanda. "Under Harivansh's leadership, the Indian delegation shall present and defend views and efforts made by India on these matters," sources saidInter-Parliamentary Union is an association of all the Parliament of the world in which contemporary issues facing humanity are discussed and future road maps are decided.

Earlier, Harivansh went to Jakarta along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to attend the 8th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit.At the summit, Harivansh spoke on 'Social Inclusion, Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment at the G20 Parliamentary Speaker's meeting on Friday in the Jarkarta Capital of Indonesia. In Jakarta, Deputy Rajya Sabha Chairman met his South Korean counterpart Kim Young Joo and emphasized the importance of the overall relationship between India and the Republic of Korea. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

