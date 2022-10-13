Hazara community organize rally in Balochistan against "genocide" in Afghanistan

Hundreds of people belonging to the Hazara community, including women and children organised a rally on Wednesday against the genocide of their group in the Hazara Town area. The protest was organised against the last month's suicide bombing at an educational centre in Kabul which left 52 people, most of them students, dead. The protesters call this bombing genocide against the members of their community and stop acts of terrorism against them, Dawn reported.

Participants carried placards and banners inscribed with slogans against the terrorists involved in these attacks against mosques and educational institutions belonging to the Hazara community. Participants of the rally marched through different roads of the provincial capital. The protest rally later turned into a public meeting which was addressed by Allama Muhammad Asif Hussaini, Seema Sadat, Kashif Haideri and Mehdi Afzali.

The speakers in the meeting condemned the suicide bombings in mosques, educational institutions and other places and termed these acts genocide of the Hazara community in Afghanistan, according to Dawn. "The international human rights organisations should recognise and declare these acts of terrorism as genocide of the Hazara community," they demanded, adding that steps should be taken to stop these inhuman and barbaric acts against the Hazara community.

The community also expressed concern over the silence of the UN over these attacks and said that the Hazara people and human rights activists had staged protests against these tragic incidents against their community across the world this week to draw the attention of the world towards the issue and to express solidarity with the victims of these terrorist attacks, reported Dawn. They also demanded that the UN and all international human rights organisations should put pressure on the Afghanistan government to take strict action against the terrorist outfits involved in these inhuman acts.

Last month, in September, a blast took place inside the Kaaj Educational Center in the Hazara quarter of Kabul. Last month's blast follows many recent attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure across Afghanistan, including in religious minority communities.Families of victims and local residents raised security concerns and called on the Taliban to ensure the safety of the public and punish those responsible after the ghastly attack at an education centre in Kabul left 60 persons dead.

This series of blasts come as the Taliban completed one year of its rule in Afghanistan following the ouster of the US-backed civilian government last year. Rights groups said the Taliban had broken multiple pledges to respect human and women's rights. (ANI)

