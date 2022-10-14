Left Menu

North Korea military planes fly near border, South Korea scrambles jets: Report

South Korea scrambled its jets after 10 North Korean military aircraft flew south of a special reconnaissance line set by Seoul, Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 14-10-2022 07:52 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 07:52 IST
North Korea military planes fly near border, South Korea scrambles jets: Report
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un oversees a missile launch in North Korea earlier this month. (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea scrambled its jets after 10 North Korean military aircraft flew south of a special reconnaissance line set by Seoul, Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Seoul scrambled military aircraft, including F-35A fighter jets, in response to North Korea's military aggression.

North Korean aircraft were also spotted near the inter-Korean border in the eastern part of the peninsula, a second such incident this week, the report said. Earlier, North Korea test-fired two long-range strategic cruise missiles. Korean Central News Agency reported that leader Kim Jong-un guided the test fire of the missiles on the spot.

Kim Jong-un expressed "great satisfaction" over the result of the test fire and appreciated the high reaction capabilities of the country's "nuclear combat" forces, the state media added. North Korean leader has been witnessing the country's tactical nuclear operation training over the past few days. On Monday, the state media released photos of Kim inspecting a missile launch at an undisclosed location in the country.

The missile that North Korea fired over Japan on October 4 was a newly developed missile aimed at delivering stronger warnings to its enemies, the report said. Tensions are escalating in the Korean peninsula as Kim-led North Korea launched several missile tests, including one that flew over neighbouring Japan. The United States and its allies responded with bombing drills.

Pyongyang has fired several missiles in the past few weeks which has raised concerns in the region, with the US, South Korea and Japan responding with missile launches and joint military exercises this month, CNN reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestial moment | Watch video

Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestia...

 Global
2
Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NASA looks to launch Artemis lunar test flight again on Nov. 14 and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NA...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after integrity code review; WTA roundup: Donna Vekic, Danielle Collins reach San Diego quarters and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022