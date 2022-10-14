Left Menu

Stop mindless violence in America: Raleigh mayor after 5 dead in shooting

Five people died after a shooting incident in the city of Raleigh in the US state of North Carolina.

ANI | Raleigh (North Carolina) | Updated: 14-10-2022 08:01 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 08:01 IST
Stop mindless violence in America: Raleigh mayor after 5 dead in shooting
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Five people died after a shooting incident in the city of Raleigh in the US state of North Carolina. "This is a sad and tragic day for the city of Raleigh," city Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin was quoted as saying by CNN.

"We must stop this mindless violence in America," Baldwin said during a press conference as she announced the toll of the shooting incident. US media reports said two people were taken to a hospital, one of whom was a police officer.

Earlier, police said an active shooter is on the loose in a residential area of Raleigh. The Raleigh Police said that an active investigation is underway on what was described as an "active shooting". They advised residents in several to stay inside their homes.

"This is still an active investigation. Sections of the Hedingham neighbourhood remain closed. Residents should follow the directions of law enforcement officials on the scene," Raleigh Police tweeted. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said that he has spoken to the city Mayor.

"I have spoken with Mayor Baldwin and instructed state law enforcement to provide assistance responding to the active shooter in East Raleigh. State and local officers are on the ground and working to stop the shooter and keep people safe," Cooper tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestial moment | Watch video

Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestia...

 Global
2
Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NASA looks to launch Artemis lunar test flight again on Nov. 14 and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NA...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after integrity code review; WTA roundup: Donna Vekic, Danielle Collins reach San Diego quarters and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022