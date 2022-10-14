SCO's Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure approves measures to counter threats posed by terror groups operating from Afghanistan

By Sahil Pandey Under the chairmanship of India, the regional counter-terror body of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on Friday approved joint measures of member states of the group to counter threats posed by terror groups operating from Afghanistan.

The meeting of the Regional Anti-Terror Structure of the SCO was attended by delegations of the competent authorities of the Republic of India, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the People's Republic of China, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Russian Federation, the Republic of Tajikistan, the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Executive Committee of the RATS SCO. "Joint measures of the competent authorities of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization to counter the challenges and threats posed by international terrorist organizations from the territory of Afghanistan were approved. The course of implementation of earlier decisions of the RATS SCO Council was considered," said deputy NSA Dattatray Padsalgikar.

The work plans of the SCO RATS Executive Committee, as well as the activities of the Group of technical experts of the competent authorities of the SCO member states, expert groups in the areas of border cooperation and countering the use of the Internet for terrorist, separatist and extremist purposes were approved," he added. The Council of the SCO RATS decided to organize and conduct a joint border operation with the forces and means of the border services of the competent authorities of the SCO member states "Solidarity - 2023".

Deputy NSA also said a decision was made to approve the Regulations "On the jubilee medal"20 years of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization". "For personal contribution to the development of the activities of the SCO RATS and strengthening of interaction between the competent authorities of the SCO member states, a number of employees of the competent authorities of the SCO member states and officials of the Executive Committee of the SCO RATS were awarded the Diploma of the Council and the RATS SCOCommemorative Badge. Decisions were made on organizational and staffing support for the activities of the Executive Committee of the RATS SCO," he added.

An agreement was reached to hold the next meeting of the SCO RATS Council in March 2023 in Tashkent. "The chairmanship in the SCO RATS Council passed from the Republic of India to the Republic of Kazakhstan. The meeting of the Council was held in a business-like, constructive and friendly atmosphere," concluded Deputy NSA Padsalgikar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)