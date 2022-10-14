"Our position conveyed to Canadian Government," says MEA on so-called referendum by anti-India elements

The government's position on the so-called referendum by anti-India elements in Canada is well-known and has been conveyed to the Canadian Government, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday. Speaking at a weekly media briefing here, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India has publicly shared this information earlier and has raised serious concerns about the referendum.

"Our position on this so-called referendum by anti-India elements is well-known. It has been conveyed to the Canadian Government. We have publicly shared this information earlier," Bagchi said during the press briefing. India has asked Canada to stop the so-called "Khalistan Referendums" by the anti-India elements on November 6 in Ontario. The Centre has asked the Canadian government to act against those who promote terror and violence against the largest democracy in the world.

Responding to a media query, Bagchi further added that the issue of the referendum conducted by separatist groups has been taken up with the Canadian High Commission in Delhi and as well as with the Canadian authorities. India will continue to voice these issues both in New Delhi, Ottawa and elsewhere.

"We have taken it up with the Canadian High Commission in Delhi and also in Canada with the Canadian authorities. We will continue to take up these issues both in New Delhi, Ottawa & elsewhere," MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated on so-called "Khalistan Referendums" in Canada. Earlier, on September 15, some unknown miscreants vandalised and painted anti-India slogans on the walls of the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan (BAPS) temple in Canada.

The Indian High Commission in Ottawa had then expressed concern over the incident and asked the Canadian authorities to investigate the matter. Incidentally, India had on September 23 issued an advisory for Indian nationals and students in Canada to remain vigilant amid increasing incidents of crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities in the country.

"There has been a sharp increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities in Canada. The Ministry of External Affairs and our high commission/consulates-general in Canada have taken up these incidents with the Canadian authorities and requested them to investigate the said crimes and take appropriate action. The perpetrators of these crimes have not been brought to justice so far in Canada," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement posted on Twitter. (ANI)

