Partha Satpathy appointed India's new envoy to Bosnia and Herzegovina

Partha Satpathy, an Ambassador of India to the Republic of Hungary, has been appointed India's next Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2022 23:21 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 23:21 IST
Indian Ambassador Partha Satpathy. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Partha Satpathy, an Ambassador of India to the Republic of Hungary, has been appointed India's next Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina. "Shri Partha Satpathy (IFS: 1990) presently Ambassador of India to the Republic of Hungary, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to Bosnia and Herzegovina with residence in Budapest," an MEA press release said.

He is expected to take up his assignment shortly. Earlier, on November 3, 2021, Partha Satpathy was appointed as the Indian Ambassador to Hungary.

He served as the Hungarian Ambassador for 11 months and then became the Ambassador of India to Bosnia and Herzegovina. Meanwhile, on Thursday, Dr Adarsh Swaika, a joint secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed India's next Ambassador to Kuwait.

"Dr Adarsh Swaika (IFS: 2002), presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the State of Kuwait," an MEA release said. On another side, Avtar Singh, a Director in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to the Republic of Guinea.

"Avtar Singh (YOA: 2006), presently Director in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Guinea," an MEA release said. (ANI)

