"No need for massive strikes in Ukraine at least for the moment," says Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said that for now, there is no need for massive strikes against Ukraine and added that they have acted correctly against Kyiv, Reuters reported.

ANI | Astana | Updated: 14-10-2022 23:36 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 23:36 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said that for now, there is no need for massive strikes against Ukraine and added that they have acted correctly against Kyiv, Reuters reported. Addressing the news conference in the Kazakh capital Astana, Putin said, "For now there is no need for massive strikes, there are other goals to achieve for now. Out of I think 29 objectives, seven have not been hit the way the defense ministry planned. They are dealing with them, with these objectives. There is no need for massive strikes. At least for the moment, for now. As for the future - we'll see," according to Reuters.

Responding to a query, if he has regrets about invading Ukraine, Putin said, "What is happening today is unpleasant, to put it mildly. But we would have to face the same situation later, in worse conditions for us, that's it. So, we are acting correctly and on time," reported Reuters. His statement comes days after Russia launched several missiles at Kyiv and several other Ukrainian cities post-Crimea bridge attack.

Earlier, On Monday, Russia launched several missiles at Kyiv and several other Ukrainian cities, which killed at least 14 people and wounded 97 others, CNN reported citing the Ukrainian State Emergency Service.

