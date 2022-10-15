Left Menu

China's 20th Communist Party Congress culminates October 22: spokesperson

China's ruling Communist Party will hold a week-long 20th party congress from October 16-22, a party spokesperson announced on Saturday.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 15-10-2022 15:15 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 15:15 IST
China's 20th Communist Party Congress culminates October 22: spokesperson
Chinese President Xi Jinping (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China's ruling Communist Party will hold a week-long 20th party congress from October 16-22, a party spokesperson announced on Saturday. The 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) will open at 10 a.m. Sunday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, and conclude on Oct. 22, lasting seven days, state media outlet quoted congress spokesperson Sun Yeli as saying.

Addressing a press conference, spokesperson Sun Yeli said the qualifications of 2,296 delegates to the 20th National Congress of CCP have been confirmed valid. The delegates will attend the 20th CCP National Congress, representing more than 96 million CPC members and over 4.9 million primary-level Party organizations, he added.

China's most important political event of 2022, and indeed of the coming five years, will kick off on October 16 when the 20th National Congress of the ruling CCP and its 90 million members convene. Regional experts say that Chairman Xi Jinping will undoubtedly extend his term in power for another five years.

He will either be re-elected as general secretary of the CCP, or will be newly elected as chairman of the CCP, a title that has lain dormant since 1982 and was once the highest position ever held by Mao Zedong. The congress is taking place at one of the most perilous periods in international affairs in recent years. A war is raging in Ukraine as President Vladimir Putin attempts to burnish his credentials as a great Russian leader, and China remains a staunch supporter of this would-be tsar.

At the same time, Taiwan Strait tensions are at their highest in decades, as China attempts to pummel Taipei into acquiescence. Moreover, diplomatic tensions with the US, the after-effects of a global pandemic and China's own paranoid efforts to stamp out COVID-19, and all the ingredients for a brewing storm are present. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian No...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputters

ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputte...

 Global
4
Bombay HC acquits former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in alleged Maoist links case; allows his appeal against conviction and life sentence.

Bombay HC acquits former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in alleged M...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022