Biden's statement over nuclear capacity sparks war of words between Maryam Nawaz and Imran Khan

US President Joe Biden's statement over nuclear weapons sparked a war of words between Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan as the former said: "Do you have a speck of shame." After Biden's candid comment on Pakistan's nukes, former Prime Minister Imran Khan asked the US President on Twitter that on what basis he made this statement. And further claimed that "unlike the US which has been involved in wars across the world, when has Pakistan shown aggression, especially post-nuclearisation."

"Equally important, this Biden statement shows the total failure of Imported govt's foreign policy and its claims of "reset of relations with the US"? Is this the "reset"? This govt has broken all records for incompetence," Khan added. Imran Khan's reply didn't go well with the PML-N Vice President who said "Do you have a speck of shame? Instead of putting your petty politics aside & responding like a Pakistani should & must respond, you come out blatantly attacking your own country? God! Never seen a person as small-minded & bigoted as you. Shame!"

Earlier, Biden described Pakistan as "one of the most dangerous nations" in the world which holds "nuclear weapons without any cohesion." The US President made these remarks at a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Reception in Los Angeles (California). The remarks on Pakistan were made while Biden was talking about US foreign policy with regard to China and Vladimir Putin's Russia. Biden concluded by saying he considered Pakistan to be the most dangerous country in the world.

"This is a guy (Xi Jinping) who understands what he wants but has an enormous, enormous array of problems. How do we handle that? How do we handle that relative to what's going on in Russia? And what I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion," said Biden, as quoted in a White House press release of his remarks at the Democratic party event. Meanwhile, former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif came to his country's defence after US President Joe Biden questioned the precarious state of its nuclear program.

"Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state that is perfectly capable of safeguarding its national interest whilst respecting international law and practices. Our nuclear program is in no way a threat to any country. Like all independent states," Nawaz Sharif tweeted. "...Pakistan reserves the right to protect its autonomy, sovereign statehood and territorial integrity," he added.

These comments come two days after the release of the US National Security Strategy. The 48-page document makes no reference to Pakistan. On Wednesday, the Biden administration released the Congress-mandated key policy document, underlining the threat posed to the US by both China and Russia.

The National Security Strategy said both countries are increasingly aligned with each other but the challenges they pose are distinct. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)