Jaishankar discusses Ukraine conflict with Egyptian counterpart, invites Egypt to next G20 meet

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry here on Saturday and said that both of them discussed the Ukraine conflict and Indo-Pacific and also invited Egypt to the G20 summit to be chaired by New Delhi. In the opening remarks at the joint conference, Jaishankar said, "We discussed the Ukraine conflict and its repercussions and also about fertilizers, food and energy security. We shared our views on the Indo-Pacific and had an exchange of views on Palestine issues as well. Our Chairmanship of G20 starts this year, and we've invited Egypt to be a guest."

"After the COVID-19 outbreak, health is an important concern for all of us. We have an excellent history of vaccine collaboration and we believe that greater collaboration in drugs and pharmaceuticals will be mutually beneficial. Many of our companies do see Egypt as a production hub," Jaishankar added Jaishankar, who is on a two-day official trip to Egypt for his first bilateral visit, recalled Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to Egypt and said that recently India and Egypt have also stepped up defence and security cooperation.

Jaishankar said that the Indian Air Force with the Egyptian Air Force had important exercises and had regular ship visits to Egypt. Jaishankar also said that both countries had discussed air connectivity and tourism growth. One of India's universities reached an understanding with an Egyptian enterprise to establish a tertiary education institution.

"Our tech institutes looking for international collaboration will find Egypt a suitable partner," Jaishankar said during the presser. "Last year was our highest-ever trade in excess of USD 7.2 billion. Today we reviewed that and agreed that there are possibilities for more growth. Investments have also been very positive. Indian companies today have a reported investment of more than $3 billion," Jaishankar said during the presser.

After meeting Egyptian Foreign Minister, Jaishankar said that they have recognised the exchanges in defence and security; capacity building; economic and commercial domains, including in IT, energy, pharma & health, agriculture, infrastructure, chemical, and cyber security. "Will explore opportunities in new and renewable energy; trade and investment, education, tourism and connectivity. Extended India's support to Egypt for its COP27 Presidency," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Jaishankar began his first official visit to Egypt in Cairo on Saturday by meeting eminent personalities in the field of foreign policy. "A great start to my visit to Cairo. Met eminent personalities in the field of foreign policy. Thank them for their support for our relationship and insights into regional and global politics," he said in a tweet.The external affairs minister also honoured the memory of Indian soldiers at the Heliopolis Commonwealth War Grave Cemetery in Cairo.

"Indians have made sacrifices across the world in the service of humanity. They inspire us as we strive to create a more contemporary and equitable global order," the minister said. During the visit, minister Jaishankar plans to discuss a range of mutual interest bilateral, regional and international issues with Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.

The external affairs minister will interact with the Indian community based in Egypt, including students, and address a gathering of the Egyptian and Indian business community. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)