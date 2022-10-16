Left Menu

Eight injured in Iran prison blaze, state media says Evin unrest not linked to countrywide protests

At least eight people were injured in a fire at Tehran's Evin prison on Saturday, state news agency IRNA reported amid the ongoing protests over the death of 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini.

ANI | Tehran | Updated: 16-10-2022 13:23 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 13:23 IST
Eight injured in Iran prison blaze, state media says Evin unrest not linked to countrywide protests
Photo Credit: (Twitter handle of political scientist Ian Bremmer). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

At least eight people were injured in a fire at Tehran's Evin prison on Saturday, state news agency IRNA reported amid the ongoing protests over the death of 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini. The fire was ignited as a result of clashes among a number of inmates, according to the report, adding the clashes and unrest that erupted in the wards led to a fire in the prison's clothing storeroom.

The blaze has been brought under control by firefighters and prison officers, IRNA reported. The state media outlet claimed that clashes inside Evin Prison on Saturday have nothing to do with the recent unrest in the country.

It said the ward of prisoners incarcerated on security charges is separate from the ward of bandits and prisoners serving their jail terms on financial charges where the fire incident happened. The fire comes as Iran continues to be rocked by its most intense unrest in decades. In September, Mahsa Amini died after she was detained by the country's morality police for apparently not wearing her hijab properly.

Iranian authorities have since unleashed a brutal crackdown on demonstrators, who have united around a range of grievances with the country's authoritarian regime. Hundreds of those detained during the protests have reportedly been sent to Evin.

The United States said Iran is fully responsible for the safety of wrongfully detained citizens in Evin Prison. "We are following reports from Evin Prison with urgency. We are in contact with the Swiss as our protecting power. Iran is fully responsible for the safety of our wrongfully detained citizens, who should be released immediately," US State Department Ned Price said in a tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland; U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Novartis, allows generic versions of MS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switz...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 billion Sandy Hook verdict, experts say; Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock trade blows in Georgia U.S. Senate debate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 ...

 Global
3
Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022