19 million Afghans face food insecurity: World Food Programme

The World Food Program estimated that nearly 19 million Afghans are facing food insecurity on the occasion of World Food Day.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 17-10-2022 07:42 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 07:42 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The World Food Program estimated that nearly 19 million Afghans are facing food insecurity on the occasion of World Food Day. On World Food Day, which was observed on Sunday, residents of Kabul said that the lack of jobs and economic challenges is threatening them with severe food insecurity, reported Tolo News.

The World Food Programme in Afghanistan said that a survey conducted in February and March indicated that nearly 19 million people are facing food insecurity. "The results of the (survey) show that nearly 19 million or 18.9 million people are facing food insecurity and they need food assistance and humanitarian assistance," said Wahidullah Amani, a spokesman for WFP Afghanistan, reported Tolo News.

"We plan to attract international humanitarian aid, support the small and average industries, and to launch major economic projects to support the infrastructure in Afghanistan," said Abdul Latif Nazari, Deputy Minister of Economy. "I have seven children. My husband is jobless. When I eat breakfast, we are worried about our lunch, when we eat lunch, we are worried about our dinner," said Suraya, a breadwinner for her family of seven members.

The high rate of poverty has compelled dozens of students into hard labour, reported Tolo News. "I work from 6:00 am in the morning to the end of the day. I make between 20 to 50 Afs. And I am confused about what to buy with that money," said Beheshta, a child labourer.

According to the National Statistics and Information Authority (NSIA), the daily income of Afghans is 102 Afs, reported Tolo News. Some other citizens of the country expressed frustration over the rise in food prices in the country.

"There are no jobs and businesses now. For many of those who are working, their salaries are low. Those who are working outside as vendors and other jobs make from 100 to 200 Afs which is not even sufficient for dinner," said Arash Sultani, a resident of Kabul. World Food Day is observed annually on October 16 to highlight the millions of people worldwide who cannot afford a healthy diet and the need for regular access to nutritious food. The theme for 2022 is Leave NO ONE behind.

World Food Day 2022 is being marked in a year with multiple global challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, conflict, climate change, rising prices and international tensions. All of this is affecting global food security. The Day is led by The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

