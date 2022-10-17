Left Menu

US Embassy officials visit Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, witness langar 'seva'

US Embassy officials on Monday visited Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, the holy place of worship for Sikhs and witnessed the langar 'Seva', the gurudwara's community kitchen arrangements.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2022 23:17 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 23:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

US Embassy officials on Monday visited Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, the holy place of worship for Sikhs and witnessed the langar 'Seva', the gurudwara's community kitchen arrangements. On US Embassy officials' visit to Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, Jagdip Singh Kahlon, General Secretary at Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) said, "We told them the importance of this holy place and gave them information on Sikhs. They saw the langar area and were pretty impressed."

Situated in Delhi, Gurudwara Bangla Sahib is a Sikh temple as well as tourist place in Delhi. Built to commemorate the visit of Guru Har Krishan, the eighth Sikh guru in 1664, this magnificent shrine was built by Sikh General Sardar Bhagel Singh in 1783. Devotees with faith and devotion come from far and near. There are nearly 30 million Sikhs around the world today, and a vast majority of them live in the Indian state of Punjab.

There is also a robust and flourishing diaspora, with communities large and small all over the globe. From the time of their arrival in the late 1800s, Sikh men and women have been making notable contributions to American society, reported Sikh Coalition, a Sikh-American advocacy group. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

