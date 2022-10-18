Left Menu

Surge in tensions between Imran Khan, Pak military

Political chaos is likely to emerge in Pakistan as Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced a long march to Islamabad against the Shehbaz Sharif-led ruling coalition and military establishment.

18-10-2022
PTI Chief Imran Khan. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Political chaos is likely to emerge in Pakistan as Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced a long march to Islamabad against the Shehbaz Sharif-led ruling coalition and military establishment. Time and again, PTI chief Imran Khan and his party have openly bashed the military leadership in the country since they were ousted from power in April, leaving no chance for any negotiations with the security establishment, which is why the Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has clarified on various instances that he has distanced the military from the country's politics, according to Islam Khabar.

Despite his controversial ousting in April this year, Khan continues to remain the most popular political leader in Pakistan. Moreover, PTI has won in the recently held by-elections in different parts of the country, especially in Punjab province. However, another major issue for Khan taking a sharp dig at Pakistan Army is Azam Khan Swati's arrest. In August this year, Shahbaz Gill, senior PTI leader and close aide of Imran Khan, was arrested for sedition and other charges for remarks made during a TV show.

For General Bajwa and the army establishment, Imran Khan has become a serious liability as it is not easy to target Khan considering his mass popularity among locals and overseas Pakistanis. The PDM government officials are finding it very problematic to travel abroad without facing heckling from aggressive PTI supporters who are carrying out the "Azaadi march" everywhere. Earlier this year, Imran Khan's PTI also approved a summary of a five-year sentence for criticizing the Pakistan Army, judiciary, and others on social media.

Notably, direct clashes between Khan and the security establishment will create more political chaos in Pakistan, further burdening the country's faltering economy, Islam Khabar reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

