Left Menu

MEA MoS Meenakshi Lekhi hosts Diwali Utsav for diplomatic corps

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakashi Lekhi organized a festive Diwali Utsav 2022 for Ambassadors, diplomats and Ministry officials on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2022 20:57 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 20:57 IST
MEA MoS Meenakshi Lekhi hosts Diwali Utsav for diplomatic corps
Union Minister of State Meenakshi Lekhi at the Diwali Utsav for diplomatic corps on Tuesday. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakashi Lekhi organized a festive Diwali Utsav 2022 for Ambassadors, diplomats and Ministry officials on Tuesday. The Utsav was organized to give a glimpse of the grandeur of Diwali to Ambassadors. The event was also attended by Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G. Kishan Reddy, according to an official release.

The Utsav had enthralled the diplomats through cultural performances that gave them an insight into the cultural heritage of India. The event began with Ramayana Chaupai which narrated the story of Lord Rama in the form of prose. It was followed by Ramleela which was thoroughly enjoyed by all diplomats and apprised them about the significance of Diwali. It showcased the history behind the festival.

The Ramleela was followed by a beautiful rendition of the Sundar Subhumi - The Girmityas Song which is also known as the Diaspora Song. The song reflected how Diwali as a festival binds India and countries like Suriname, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, Fiji and Mauritius among many others. The song showcased how our cultural linkages transcend national boundaries and connects us to other nations.

The song was originally sung by indentured labourers who were shipped to Caribbean countries as plantation workers. The diplomats many of Indian origin joined the singer on stage as they remembered their ancestors who were Indians.

Missions of numerous countries were represented at the event through their head of missions and deputies. The Utsav saw the representation from Missions of Britain, Australia, Finland, Romania, Singapore and even India's neighbours Bhutan and Nepal among many others. The diplomatic corps appreciated the event as they got to know more about Deepawali. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019-21, a 'historic change': UN

Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019...

 Global
4
NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022