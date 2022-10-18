"Those involved should be expelled...": UK lawmaker on violence at Chinese consulate in Manchester

A top UK lawmaker on Tuesday called for the expulsion of Chinese officials if they are found to be involved in Sunday's "beating" of protestors outside the Chinese consulate in Manchester. "What we saw was the Chinese consul-general then ripping down posters and peaceful protest," Alicia Kearns, Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee said in the House of Commons, a video of which she posted on Twitter.

"We cannot allow the CCP to import their beating of protesters, their silencing of free speech and their failure to allow time and time again protests on British soil. This is a chilling escalation," she added. Kearns said any Chinese official involved in the "beating" should be prosecuted and"...if they cannot be, they will be expelled from the country within a week."

Separately in a tweet, Kearns said the footage shows high-ranking officials of the Chinese Consulate, including the Consul General, causing grievous bodily harm to a protestor. "We will not stand for brutality against those who seek refuge in our country. Those involved should be expelled or charged within the week," Kearns tweeted. After the incident transpired outside the Chinese consulate on Sunday, she had said Chinese envoy Zheng Zeguang must be summoned.

"This photo suggests that protestors were assaulted, and that the Consul General had full sight, and quite possibly was involved, in the assaults. @gmpolice clearly in very difficult circumstances, appear to be seeking to rescue protestors. Ambassador Zheng Zeguang must be summoned," she said. On Monday, Manchester police said they are probing the protest outside the Chinese Consulate in Manchester.

"We're investigating the assault of a man following a protest outside the Chinese Consulate in Manchester yesterday. Officers from our City of Manchester Central division were made aware of a planned demonstration due to take place on Sunday (16 October)," the police said in a statement. On Sunday, around 30 to 40 people gathered outside the Chinese Consulate, and local patrols were in the area to help maintain the peaceful protest at the same when the twice-a-decade 20th National Congress began in Beijing.

At around 4 pm Sunday, a small group of men came out of the building and a man was dragged into the Consulate grounds and assaulted. During the demonstration, individuals from within the consulate grounds, came out and began removing banners and flags and during this incident a protestor was assaulted, police said. "Due to our fears for the safety of the man, officers intervened and removed the victim from the Consulate grounds. The man - aged in his 30s - suffered several physical injuries and remained in hospital overnight for treatment. He is continuing to receive our support for his welfare," the police said.

The detectives said they are investigating the incident and are liaising with national policing and diplomatic partners. "No arrests have been made and our ongoing and complex enquiries continue." (ANI)

