Left Menu

People-to-people ties basis of strong Delhi, Kathmandu relationship: Nepal envoy

Nepal's Ambassador to India, Dr Shankar Prasad Sharma on the occasion of Diwali Utsav in Delhi on Tuesday said people-to-people relations can never break between India and Nepal.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2022 07:25 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 07:25 IST
People-to-people ties basis of strong Delhi, Kathmandu relationship: Nepal envoy
Nepal's Ambassador to India, Dr Shankar Prasad Sharma. (Photo Credit - Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Sahil Pandey Nepal's Ambassador to India, Dr Shankar Prasad Sharma on the occasion of Diwali Utsav in Delhi on Tuesday said people-to-people relations can never break between India and Nepal.

Placing top priority on people to people connect between India and Nepal for bolstering ties, Sharma responded to ANI's question and said, "People to people, civilizational and religion relation can never break even if countries might have differences, people to people relation can never end and we need to strengthen Nepal- India relationship." He also spoke on India- Nepal relations and expressed that when people-to-people relation gets strong then it is sustainable. "In present times, world economic cooperation like trade, investment and tourism has high value. We are working towards that. In the last six months after a visit by both PMs, many development works have progressed."

Sharma was at the Diwali Utsav celebration hosted by MEA MoS Meenakashi Lekhi where the event was organized to give a glimpse of the grandeur of Diwali to the Ambassadors. On the occasion, Lekhi said "We perform Diwali and Ramayana here, year and year on, so that, the value system gets translated to the next generation. Ramayana teaches us the value of being a good son and the value of being a good wife, the value of being a wonderful brother, as Ram continued with all his relationships and gave his best in every relationship. That is what the story of Ram is all about. And the end is the victory of good over evil."

Nepal's Ambassador to India also shared how Diwali is celebrated in his country, he said, "Sitaji is from Nepal and it is linked to Ramayan and the festival of Diwali. In Nepal, it is celebrated for 5 days on the first two days gods are worshipped, third and fourth days, animals are worshipped and the fifth day is a reunion for brother and sister which is called Bhai Tika in Nepal, similar to Bhai Dooj in India which is very important for people to people relationship." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
2
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
3
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global
4
Study reveals how photosynthesis adapted to the rise of oxygen

Study reveals how photosynthesis adapted to the rise of oxygen

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022