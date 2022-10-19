Left Menu

Pushing the CCP narrative: China looks to influence Sri Lankan media

The Chinese government, under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, is targetting news consumers globally using massive campaigns to influence media outlets, according to media watchdogs.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 19-10-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 19:50 IST
Pushing the CCP narrative: China looks to influence Sri Lankan media
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The Chinese government, under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, is targeting news consumers globally using massive campaigns to influence media outlets, according to media watchdogs. A recent Freedom House report found Beijing has established new routes through which Chinese state media content can reach vast audiences, incentivizing self-censorship on topics disfavored by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), and co-opting government officials and media owners in some countries to assist in spreading propaganda narratives or suppressing critical coverage.

In some countries, such as Israel and Italy, the local China Radio International (CRI) correspondents are highly active and charismatic, garnering hundreds of thousands of followers or viewers on their social media accounts. Other employees at CRI who act more as cultural or lifestyle influencers target users in countries like Sri Lanka through their Facebook pages, which are labeled as state-controlled. "Some of the success of these accounts may be attributable to advertising campaigns; in Sri Lanka, an investigation revealed that Chinese state media accounts were running ads on Facebook targeting Sri Lankan audiences in 2020 and 2021, a period that coincided with a leap in their number of followers," the Freedom House report said.

China's growing influence in Sri Lanka can be traced back to the government of former two-time President Mahinda Rajapaksa and predates China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), according to International Republican Institute (IRI) report. In a report titled "Chinese Malign Influence and The Corrosion of Democracy", the IRI researchers said China assisted the Sri Lankan government financially, diplomatically and militarily during the final stages of its 26-year campaign against the separatist Tamil Tigers, which ended with the government's victory in 2009.

"China's support for the Rajapaksa administration continued in the postwar years (when the Sri Lankan government was accused of human rights violations), and set the stage for Sri Lanka's current dependence on China. Both governments touted the package of economic investments offered to Sri Lanka at the time as mutually beneficial," it says. The report goes on to state that the Sri Lankan media industry has also had to endure censorship and attacks on journalists, which have stifled the industry's development. In the rare cases in which journalists undertake investigative reporting on sensitive subjects, they are met with restricted access to information.

It says that China is also now investing in Sri Lanka's media sector, as it has in other countries, raising the prospect for even greater influence in the country's information space. "Therefore, a stronger and more independent media is critical to educating the public about the risks of foreign interference to their democracy and longterm prosperity," it adds. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
2
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
3
Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

 India
4
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022